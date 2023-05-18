Embattled factional chairman of the Labour Party, Pa Lamidi Apapa, has called out the party's presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi

He stated that Peter Obi has been withholding the truth about many things that should have been public

Pa Lamidi said he had been covering for the former Anambra state governor, but this time around, he would expose him

FCT, Abuja - The factional chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has vowed to expose the atrocities of the party's presidential bannerman, Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

This is on the heels of the dispute that ensued on Wednesday, May 17, at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja between the leaders of the party and Apapa's cohorts.

Lamidi Apapa said he is not pleased with Peter Obi for siding with Julius Abure, the Labour Party chairman sacked by the court. Photo Credit: Olusegun Dosunmu and Mr Peter Obi

Things were reported to have gone physical when Apapa insisted that he was the legitimate chairman of the Labour Party.

Apapa's legal team accompanied him, who also wanted to be heard in court but were not entertained by the jurors.

At the heart of the incident, it was reported that the courtroom had reached pandemonium, and securities were summoned to bundle Apapa out of the court premises.

Reacting to this development, Apapa said he was not pleased that Obi was in alliance with Julius Abure, the Labour Party chairman removed by the court.

On the other hand, Apapa's body language towards the party and Obi has begun raising eyebrows on whether he had been collecting bribes, The Cable reported.

Apapa continues to dismiss the allegation stating that Obi has been the one concealing the truth but vowed to expose him.

The factional chairman, who was not specific on what he seeks to expose, said:

“On the allegation of bribe-taking, it’s not true. If you have your evidence to prove, bring your evidence that I have collected money or we’ve collected money from anybody. It’s absolutely untrue.

“On Peter Obi taking sides, I don’t want to expose him, but he deserves to be exposed. Some time ago, in one of the interviews he (Obi) granted, he said he does not know me at all."

Labour Party Factional Chairman Pa Lamidi Apapa Speaks on Ordeal at Tribunal

Meanwhile, the factional national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Pa Lamidi Apapa, who was mobbed at the tribunal on Wednesday, May 17, has said he escaped death.

Apapa addressed journalists shortly after he was released from protective custody by security operatives.

The Labour Party chieftain said he was in court to assert himself as the acting national chairman of the party.

