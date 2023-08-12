The February 25, 2023, presidential election in Nigeria is disputed and the two main opposition figures, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, are hopeful the final court verdict will swing in their favour

There are still several Nigerians who believe the incumbent leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be removed by the court

Prophet Abel Boma has waded into the matter and released a prophecy which seems to back President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Port Harcourt, River state - Port Harcourt-based pastor, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has said if disgruntled citizens continue to condemn the incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian leader will spend his complete term in office.

Speaking recently in a video posted on his official YouTube page, Prophet Boma stated that granted that a significant section of Nigerians continues to attack President Tinubu, “he will win” at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Pastor Boma's prophecy shows it would be difficult to sack President Tinubu from office. Photo credits: Abel Tamuno-Minabo Boma, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Pastor speaks on Tinubu's possible removal

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 1 declared Tinubu winner of the presidential election held on February 25, 2023. The electoral office said Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 8,794,726 votes to defeat Messrs Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who polled 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively.

In their respective petitions, the opposition alleged widespread irregularities and cheating in the election.

But Prophet Boma has stated that it would be hard for President Tinubu to be removed from power.

His words:

“God said if you will love him and not condemn him, I The Lord will remove him from the sin, because I have given him a seat to sit down. 'I do not think as people thinketh'. I am your God, for I have not given you the power of judgement against my people - Muslims or Christians, But I have given you the power, the capacity to love.

“You will do nothing in the court, he will rule, he will win.

“The Lord said if your hatred keeps coming, I will reserve him, I will preserve him, I will protect him.”

Obi closes case against Tinubu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi and his Labour Party (LP) closed their petition at the presidential election petition court on Friday, June 23.

The court adjourned further hearing for the respondents – President Tinubu, the ruling Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the All Progressives Congress (APC)- to open their defence.

