Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) closed their petition against President Bola Tinubu at the election petition court on Friday, June 23

Following the closure of the case, Obi and his party, the LP, did not present 37 of the 50 witnesses promised

Obi and LP are complainants in the petition, challenging the 2023 presidential election which brought Tinubu to power as Nigeria's president

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi and his Labour Party (LP) closed their petition at the presidential election petition court (PEPC) on Friday, June 23.

Obi had alleged that the 2023 presidential election that was held on Saturday, February 25, was rigged in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Channels Television reported.

Peter Obi has closed his case against President Bola Tinubu at the tribunal. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

2023 Nigerian election: Obi, Labour Party close case against Bola Tinubu with 13 witnesses

Obi had proposed to call 50 witnesses but could only call 13 within the court allotted time, according to Vanguard. He also presented tons of electoral documents.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Premium Times also reported that at the resumed hearing of Obi’s suit on Friday, June 23, Obi's lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), led Tanko Yunusa, a chieftain of the LP, as a witness.

Among exhibits he tendered before the court included polling unit results from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, as well as a bundle of documents containing the total number of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) that were collected in 32 states prior to the 2023 general elections.

At the close of his testimony, Uzoukwu told the court, “My Lords, that is the petitioners’ case.”

Afterward, the court adjourned further hearing until Monday, July 3, for the respondents – President Tinubu, the ruling Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the All Progressives Congress (APC)- to open their defence.

Drama as LP, Obi’s witnesses contradict each other at tribunal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two witnesses of the Labour Party (LP) and Peter Obi contradicted themselves on Thursday, June 22 at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Obi's witnesses contracted themselves on the conditions to be met by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before deploying technology.

Source: Legit.ng