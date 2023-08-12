RCCG Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has sent words to those questioning his ministerial assignment

While reacting to his rumoured power gotten from the devil, the cleric during the ongoing national convention urged his congregation to ask God to kill him if critics were right

Adeboye also asked the members to pray to God to multiply his power seven folds if he is using it for his glory

Lagos - Ibadan Expressway - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has addressed some key information denting his image and his ministerial works.

Pastor Adeboye addresses claims he is consulting the devil for powers during ministration. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Adeboye urges members to pray God kills him if he consults the devil for powers

While reacting to the rumours critics claim that he consults demonic forces for powers, Adeboye urged his congregation to ask that God should kill him if he truly consults demonic forces for powers, The Punch reported.

During his sermon on Friday night, August 11, at the ongoing RCCG 2023 national convention, at the Redemption Camp, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the cleric said he initially decided not to address the rumours but had a change of mind during one of his prayer sessions.

He said,

“But I learned that recently some people were saying Pastor Adeboye is using demonic forces, (and) that there are some demons at the Redemption Camp.

“While I was praying three days ago, praying for the convention naturally, I felt the leading, let me put it that way, that there might be some people who believe these things.

“So, I just want you to pray one more prayer; if there is any link between Pastor Adeboye and the forces of darkness, 'Father, kill him before the sun rises.

“Then, you add to that prayer, ‘Say Father, but if this boy is using your power and your power alone, then multiply that power sevenfold.”

Watch the video as Adeboye addresses the claim of using demonic powers

