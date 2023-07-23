Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has reappointed all the cabinet members who served under the previous administration of his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel

Eno said the decision was made as a temporary measure to reward those who supported and fought alongside him during the challenging electoral period

The Akwa Ibom governor stated that he believes choosing the people to work with him is his prerogative

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has reappointed all cabinet members that served in the immediate past administration of his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel.

Business Day reported that all the commissioners and one special adviser that worked with former Governor Emmanuel were re-nominated by Eno to serve in his yet-to-be-constituted cabinet.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has reappointed all cabinet members that served in the immediate past administration of Udom Emmanuel. Photo credits: UDOM Emmanuel, Pastor Umo Eno

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the development was contained in a letter sent to the state House of Assembly.

Former governor Udum endorsed Eno as his successor in the 2023 general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Why I reappointed all Ex-Gov Emmanuel’s commissioners, Eno reveals

Explaining the reason behind his action, Governor Eno explained that it was a temporary measure to reward those who fought and won the electoral ‘war’ with him, when opposition appeared formidable.

Leadership newspaper quoted him as saying:

“So these guys went to war with me, they were with me in the trenches and we won. How do I reward them, throw them away?

“They have given me the job. Please they should allow me choose those that I believe will deliver on the Job. You can’t give me a job and at the same time chose those that will work with me.

“I believe that choosing the people that will work with me to deliver on the job is my prerogative. Akwa Ibom should judge me on the deliverables.”

VC of UNIUYO meets with NUC over alleged expulsion of Governor Eno

In another report, the vice-chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, was forced into a clear-the-air meeting with officials of the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja over the Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno's certificate saga.

The meeting became necessary after petitions were sent to the NUC, which regulates university education in the country.

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate, Albert Bassey, has filed an election petition marked AKW/GOV/01/2023, where he alleged that Eno was expelled from UNIUYO in 2005 over a West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate forgery.

Source: Legit.ng