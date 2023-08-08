The coup leaders in Niger Republic have confirmed the appointment of Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister

Niger’s junta-appointed Zeine as the transitional prime minister on Monday, August 7, to replace Mahamadou Ouhoumoudou

A representative of the junta announced Zeine's appointment through a statement read on the state-owned television channel Télé Sahel on Monday night

Niamey, Niger Republic - Niger Republic's military coup leaders have made a new announcement regarding a change in the country's helm of affairs.

Niger coup plotters name ex-minister Zeine as new PM, following the Wednesday, July 26 coup.

Source: Facebook

Niger coup leaders make a fresh appointment

The military junta on Monday, August 7, announced the appointment of Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister, in a statement read out on national television, at a time when the international community is seeking to restore constitutional order, AfricaNews reported.

"Mr (Ali Mahaman) Lamine Zeine has been appointed Prime Minister", Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane reported.

Who is Zeine, the newly appointed Prime Minister?

Born in 1965 in Zinder (south), the country's second most populous town, he joined the Ministry of Economy and Finance in 1991 after studying at the Ecole nationale d'administration (ENA) in Niamey. He is also a graduate of the Centre d'études financières, économiques et bancaires in Marseille and Paris-I.

Zeine, who was reported to be in his 50s, had served as the cabinet director and finance minister from 2001 until the army overthrew the late former President Mamadou Tandja in 2010, France24 reported.

Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, an economist by training, was also a resident representative of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Chad, Côte d'Ivoire and Gabon, ZambianObserver report added.

Meanwhile, the junta also appointed a presidential guard.

"Lieutenant-Colonel Habibou Assoumane" has also been "appointed Commander of the Presidential Guard", added Mr Abdramane.

ECOWAS delegation: How Abdulsalami, Sultan were reportedly humiliated by Niger Junta

Meanwhile, a team from the West African bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) envoy, did not achieve their major aim of travelling to the Niger Republic to negotiate with the military juntas.

The ECOWAS delegation to Niger led by former Nigerian military leader Abdulsalami Abubakar was humiliated on Thursday, August 3, by the Nigerien junta as the members were prevented from leaving the airport.

Niger coup leaders to recall ambassador from Nigeria

The General Abdourahmane Tchiani-led military junta in the Republic of Niger is planning on recalling the Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria after failing to come to terms with the delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on the return of democracy in Niger.

The junta is also planning to recall Nigerien Ambassadors to the US, France, and Togo, as it pushes to evict French and US troops in the country while declaring an end to all Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between France and the Republic of Niger, The Punch reported on Friday, August 4.

