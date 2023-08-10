FCT, Abuja - Former spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has challenged lawmakers of the national assembly to publish their bank account details.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Comrade Frank stated this on the heels of Senate President Godwill Akapbio’s statement during a live plenary session about a token that would be sent to them as vacation allowance while on recess.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is under fire for his comment on vacation tokens during a live plenary session. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, August 10, Frank urged the lawmakers to return the money they have illegally collected from the National Assembly as “enjoyment” and “vacation” allowances.

He described the attitude of the 10th National Assembly members as the worst ever to happen to the country, saying they appear to be far removed from the harsh economic realities inflicting excruciating pains on the average Nigerian who elected them into office.

Timi Frank exposes millions sent to Senators as vacation allowance

As contained in the statement, Comrade Frank revealed that Senators received a credit alert of N30 million while the principal officers got N45 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Nigerian Tribune, he said:

“According to a Senator from the Northwest geopolitical zone who confided in me, ‘each Senator received N35million while principal officers got N50million each.’

“He equally told me that each House of Representatives member got N30 million while their principal officers received N45 million each."

Comrade Frank revealed that he got the information from a reliable source, a Senator in the upper chamber of the national assembly.

He said:

“The Senator said he has rejected his own largesse saying: ‘Allah will not forgive me if I collect such an amount for vacation enjoyment while my constituents are suffering hardships. I will spend my vacation with my constituents in the village. I am not traveling to any other place so I don’t need the money."

Source: Legit.ng