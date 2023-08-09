The vice president of Nigeria, Kasim Shettima has inaugurated the North East Development Commission (NEDC) board

State House, Abuja - On Wednesday, August 9, Nigeria's Vice-President Kashim Shettima inaugurated the reconstituted Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

As reported by Channels TV, the event was held at the Conference Hall of the Vice President’s Office at the State House in Abuja.

Present during the ceremony was Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and the Executive Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (rtd).

Shettima inaugurated General Paul Tarfa (RTD) and Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali as chairman and MD/CEO respectively and members of the board of the NEDC.

