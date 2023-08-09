FCT, Abuja - More controversies have continued to erupt over the authenticity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records at the Chicago State University in the United States.

Emerging reports have confirmed that President Tinubu has opposed the request for his academic records to be available to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been faced with controversy over the authenticity of his academic records. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Atiku’s lawyer, Liu Angela, said she had sent an email to Tinubu’s lawyers asking for their cooperation in asking the Chicago State University about documents already in the public domain, which have been submitted in proceeding in the Nigerian court.

The email, sent on August 3, 2023, requests “to learn CSU’s position on whether, how, and when they were provided to other Nigerian litigants, and CSU’s position on the authenticity of the documents.”

According to Ms Angela:

“Mr. Tinubu should have been keen to clear up any inconsistencies in his academic achievements and set the records straight by allowing the expedition of the legal process.

“If there is an explanation for the discrepancies we have identified, we would think that Mr Tinubu would be eager to provide it. If you would like to provide an explanation to us, we are happy to consider it. That might preclude the need for, or at least expedite the deposition.”

Tinubu frustrating efforts to make Chicago Varsity certificate public - Atiku

Atiku’s legal counsel has expressed willingness to cooperate with Mr Tinubu’s legal team to shut down controversies surrounding the president’s credentials.

It was gathered that Tinubu’s legal team have continued to frustrate these gestures opposing all initiatives aimed at setting the records straight about the academic records of their client at Chicago State University.

Angela thus stressed that Mr Tinubu’s adamant refusal to grant them access to his school records has only fuelled suspicions and suggested that he has something to conceal.

She said:

“In candour, the vehemence of Mr Tinubu’s opposition to this discovery is increasing rather than mitigating our suspicions.”

Source: Legit.ng