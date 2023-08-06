The suit filed by Atiku Abubakar against President Bola Tinubu has been dismissed by an American court

The suit Atiku filed, seeking to access Tinubu’s educational background from Chicago State University, has been withdrawn by the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County

Justice Patrick J. Heneghan dismissed the case without prejudice and resolved all matters pending before the court

Ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal's final verdict, the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States of America, has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

American Court dismisses Atiku's suit seeking Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The suit filed by Atiku requested access to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records from the Chicago State University, Leadership reported.

Atiku filed a suit, seeking to subpoena the university but was said to have, before the date of hearing, withdrawn the case before the court.

Atiku vs Tinubu: American court's verdict

According to the Circuit Court papers dated July 31 and obtained by The PUNCH on Saturday, August 5, Judge Patrick J. Heneghan dismissed the case without prejudice.

In the judgment, the judge held that the “petitioner’s subpoena in this case is withdrawn, and thus Chicago State University (CSU) will not be deposed pursuant to the subpoena in this case.”

Why American court dismissed Atiku's case against Tinubu

In the suit, the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku, is the petitioner, and CSU is the respondent.

Ruling on the matter, which had Atiku as the petitioner and CSU as the respondent, Justice Heneghan said the case was dismissed without prejudice and resolves all matters pending before the court, ThisDay report added.

