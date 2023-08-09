Comrade Timi Frank, an ex-spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has urged the United States to intervene in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ongoing certificate scandal, who has yet to prove the authenticity of his results from the Chicago States University.

As reported by Leadership, Frank noted that the cooperation of the United States government would help erase doubts and douse the unnecessary tension that has erupted due to these allegations.

President Tinubu had filed a motion to prevent a United States Federal Court from releasing his university academic records to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

He stated this via a statement issued on Wednesday, August 9.

Frank expressed his curiosity and appealed to President Tinubu to cooperate with the legal request for his academic record at the Chicago State University in the United States.

It would be recalled that the legal team of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has made several moves legally to get Tinubu's legal team to give the go-ahead to access the academic record of President Tinubu.

There are speculations that the President's claim of being an alumnus of the US varsity might be false and untrue.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu's continued refusal to make it public continues to raise the curiosity of Nigerians on whether the allegations are true or not.

Reacting to this development, Frank accused the United States of double standards over its refusal to publicise President Tinubu's academic records.

He said:

“Barely two days after former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) approached the State District Court for the Northern District of Illinois subpoenaed the Chicago State University to release the records of Tinubu, it is rather shocking that the President has countered the request by filling a counter motion to restrain the Court from releasing his academic records to the petitioner.

“What seems to be more worrisome is the idea that a sitting President who had sworn to uphold the integrity and sanctity of the Presidential office would attempt to muzzle an independent judiciary of the United States through acts of coercion or frivolous motions unknown to the Justice Department.”

Frank expressed his curiosity by referencing the ongoing trial of former US President Donald Trump, who is currently on trial for misconduct while in office.

He critiqued the US for allowing Tinubu to approach the US Court to stop the release of his academic records.

He said:

“What are you hiding in the Chicago University? If you are proud of your credentials, tell the University you claimed to have attended to release your academic information to Nigeria as requested by Atiku.

“This is simply the right thing to do because when a subpoena has been issued, it’s meant to be honoured anywhere."

Frank urged President Tinubu to submit himself for scrutiny if he was indeed the leader he claimed to be.

