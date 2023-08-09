Iginla said he saw in a new revelation, something like a tsunami bedevilling the country and that only sincere leaders would survive it when it comes

The cleric also warned President Bola Tinubu to thread cautiously and avoid making his friends his enemies and vice versa

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Joshua Iginla, the leader of the Champions Royal Assembly, has warned Nigerian leaders against being insincere to the people, saying that he has a revelation that the people would soon protest against them.

In a ministration video on the church's YouTube page, Iginla said he saw "something like a tsunami coming" to Nigeria and that only leaders with sincere intention would survive it.

Prophet Iginla prophesized new problem for Nigerian leaders

Source: Twitter

Prophet Iginla sends another warning to President Tinubu

He urged President Tinubu not to turn his friends into his enemy and make his enemies his friends and vice versa.

The cleric said:

"Our leaders must be very careful to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people. I see something like a tsunami coming to Nigeria. Only sincere leaders will escape. It's like a provocation that will cause a massive movement of youths. If there's anything our leaders need to do, they should do it quickly. May God help us".

Prophet Iginla charges Nigerian leaders with accountability, transparency

Iginla then charged political leaders to be accountable, transparent and deliver democratic dividends to the Nigerian people.

Recall that Prophet Iginla prophesized the coming of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election in 2022.

While saying that Tinubu would win the primary election and many people would leave that ruling party, it seemed he would not win the general election; he revealed that Tinubu would win the 2023 presidential election.

