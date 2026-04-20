A UTME candidate, Tijani Precious Enioluwa, has shared a video showing how she checked her 2026 JAMB result using the official SMS method

She shared her aggregate score along with individual marks in English Language, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry.

Despite the excellent score, she expressed mixed feelings, saying she felt both grateful and unhappy with her result

Tijani Precious Enioluwa has wowed many after she shared her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result on social media.

The UTME candidate shared a video where she was checking her JAMB result through the result-checking code.

A UTME candidate shares her scores in all subjects. Photo credit: @baby_girl4569/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Taking to her TikTok page, under the username @baby_girl4569, she documented the moment on April 19, 2026.

UTME candidate shares result after exam

The video started with her sending an SMS, "UTME RESULT", using the phone number she used to register for the exam.

The result then followed with her name and registration number.

She scored 46 in English, 71 in Physics, 68 in Biology, and 63 in Chemistry subjects. She had an aggregate score of 248. Despite her somewhat excellent result, she expressed dissatisfaction with her score. Captioning the video, she said:

"I am sad and grateful to God at the same time."

See the screenshot of her result below:

Screenshot of UTME candidate's result. Photo credit: @baby_girl4569/TikTok

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions to lady's UTME result

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens. Some of the comments are below.

Handbokson wrote:

"Wetin dey happen to English same thing with mine."

Feelingzgurl complained:

"I wrote mine on 18th and I tried checking this by 10 p.m. yesterday but they said it has not been released yet."

comrade2448 wrote:

"So shall it be for us that has not seen our exam."

barbie Cynthia commented:

"Congratulations, but I reject every negative energy from this video in Jesus name amen."

SLIM stated:

"Congratulations dear I pray God do it for me also."

Queeny👑1. said:

"Congratulations dear💕. I pray I get a good score this time around."

When JAMB started in Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is the official Nigerian board responsible for conducting the entrance examination for prospective undergraduates into tertiary institutions.

The board was established in 1978. The primary purpose, since then, was to ensure a uniform standard in the conduct of matriculation exams and the placement of qualified candidates into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The 2026 UTME is currently ongoing, having commenced on Thursday, April 16, 2026, and is scheduled to run until April 25, 2026.

A record of 2,243,816 candidates are said to have registered for the 2026 exercise across 966 accredited centres.

UTME resut: Law aspirant sheds tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a law aspirant who wrote the 2026 UTME has expressed disappointment in herself for scoring below the cutoff mark for her course of choice.

The young lady who shed tears over her UTME performance wondered what had become of her preparations and studying.

Undeterred by her UTME score, the student has set her sights on doing well in her WAEC and NECO examinations and vowed to study law in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng