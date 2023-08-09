FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's former aide, has returned to Nigeria after a long absence.

The pragmatic Omokri made this known in a video posted on his social media page on Wednesday, August 9.

Reno Omokri said he had returned to Nigeria from the UK on Saturday, August 5. Photo Credit: Reno Omokri/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Before his return to Nigeria, there have been a series of speculations about the authorities' possible arrest of Omokri due to his frequent anti-government tweets and comment about the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Similarly, Omokri has suffered a series of backlash from 'Obidients', widely known as the supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

In the video sighted on Omokri's page by Legit.ng, he boasted that he arrived in Nigeria on Saturday, and the authorities are yet to arrest him.

He said:

"Many of you have been spreading these spurious allegations that I would be arrested if I came to Nigeria.

"And have been hearing it for years and have been ignoring it. But you know what? It got to my nerves, and I decided to come to Nigeria."

Omokri further noted that he had nothing to hide and that the authorities had no cause to arrest him and put him behind bars.

He revealed that he arrived in Nigeria at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja from the United Kingdom from Heathrow Airport and wasn't detained by the British authorities.

"My hands are free; my hands are clean. I was investigated up to my underwear by the previous administration, nothing could be found on me. I didn't steal government money, I didn't put government money into my bank account.

"So, on what basis would anybody have for arresting me? That's why I can criticise any administration because my hands are clean. If there are ten people who served Nigerian without stealing, without messing themselves up, I am one of them. So come and get me if you think my hands are dirty

Source: Legit.ng