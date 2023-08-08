Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the DG of the WTO, has disclosed the reason she visited President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa on Tuesday

Aso Villa, Abuja - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has disclosed the purpose of his visit to President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa on Tuesday, August 8.

Addressing state house correspondents after the meeting with the president, Okonjo-Iweala said the purpose of her visit was to channel how Nigerians can benefit more from the activities of the WTO.

According to the economist, the WTO has been working with some Nigerians, particularly women, in the area of trade, and manufacturing.

Okonjo-Iweala speaks on hardship facing Nigerians

Speaking on the hardship in the country, the DG of the WTO maintained that President Tinubu is committed to better improvement in the lives of Nigerians.

She noted that her visit to the president was not in the name of the WTO but said that the President has pledged to improve the well-being of Nigerians.

Okonjo-Iweala, who was a former minister of finance, stated that her discussion with the president was around the formulation approach to strengthening women's empowerment, fostering digital trade and bolster job creation to stimulate the Nigeria's economy.

Tinubu committed to increasing Nigerians' livelihood, Okonjo-Iweala

According to her, she was able to engage the president on the kind of programme that could be put in place to create jobs for the you and where the WTO can come in.

She said:

“We had a conversation on trying to look at the community and grassroots programmes that can be put in place to create jobs for young people, trying to support women and children who are those bearing the brunt of some of the sufferings in the country."

