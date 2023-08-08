Following the ultimatum given to the military junta in Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has imposed another sanction over the coup in the Republic.

Recall that the regional bloc earlier issued seven days ultimatum to the military junta in the Niger Republic to reinstate the overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum or face sanctions, adding that the use of force would not be ruled out of the option

But the coup plotters, in their reactions, vowed to resist the bluff of ECOWAS and any other foreign influence on the country.

Following their forced takeover of the democratic government, the coup plotter cut the diplomatic relationship between Nigeria, France, the US and Togo, and shut down the country's airspace indefinitely.

After the ultimatum had elapsed, the ECOWAS called a meeting on Thursday, August 18, to review the state of affairs in one of its suspended members.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, August 8, Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, disclosed that more sanctions has been imposed on entities and individuals involved in with the military junta in the Niger Republic.

According to Daily Trust in a tweet, Ngelale did not revealed details of the new sanction but maintained that it would be carried out through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng