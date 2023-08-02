Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, has disclosed that the FG's committee designated to negotiate with the labour unions revealed that nothing has been saved since the subsidy was removed

This was made public during a protest at the National Assembly on Wednesday

Ajaero's comment is coming after President Tinubu claimed that in two months over N1 trillion that would have been squandered on the unproductive fuel subsidy, was saved

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has refuted President Bola Tinubu's claim that over N1 trillion has been saved since his government stopped paying for fuel subsidy.

Speaking during the ongoing nationwide protest of organised labour, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, said the Federal Government's committee put together to negotiate with the unions revealed that no money was saved since the subsidy was removed.

Ajaero, who spoke alongside Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as they led protesters to the National Assembly on Wednesday, August 2, said:

“Mr President talked about N1trillion saved. The committee where we meet, they told us that no one kobo has been saved so far. Therefore, we have not agreed on what to pay anywhere.”

What Tinubu said about subsidy funds

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast on Monday, July 31, said about N1 trillion was saved since the fuel subsidy payment stopped.

Tinubu's words:

“In a little over two months, we have saved over a trillion Naira that would have been squandered on the unproductive fuel subsidy which only benefitted smugglers and fraudsters. That money will now be used more directly and more beneficially for you and your families."

