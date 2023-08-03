The organised labour has issued a fresh threat to the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The leadership of the NLC and the TUC has threatened to go on strike if the federal government fail to withdraw its suit against the labour union

NLC president, Joe Ajaero, criticized the Federal Ministry of Justice and National Industrial Court, saying they have allowed themselves to be “agents of anti-democracy”

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, August 3rd, slammed the federal government of Nigeria with a fresh threat.

NLC threatens Tinubu's govt over lawsuit

NLC threatens a nationwide strike on August 14 over FG's lawsuit against the labour union. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

The leadership of the NLC has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike on August 14, 2023, should the Federal Ministry of Justice fail to withdraw the lawsuit filed against organized labour, The Punch reported.

NLC tackles Ministry of Justice and National Industrial Court

The NLC made the decision during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which was held in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to a statement signed by the national president, Joe Ajaero, the Ministry of Justice and National Industrial Court have continued to allow themselves to be used as agents of “anti-democracy.”

The centre noted that though it agreed to suspend protests based on its meeting with the President, it will embark on a nationwide strike starting from August 14, 2023, should the government fail to withdraw the lawsuit filed against it.

Ajaero said NEC agreed;

“To embark on a nationwide comprehensive strike beginning Monday, 14th of August, 2023 if this contemptuous court summons is not withdrawn by whosoever initiated it.”

Nationwide protest: FG gives fresh update after crunch meeting with Labour leaders

The leadership of the organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress, and other affiliated unions has decided to call off its nationwide strike.

This was announced in a statement released on Thursday, August 3, by Dele Alake, the special adviser to the President on special duties, communications and strategy.

As contained in the statement obtained by Legit.ng, the organised resolved to call off the nationwide protest after a crunch meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu late-night on Wednesday, August 2, at the State House in Abuja.

“It’s a promise”: Tinubu assures Nigerians Port Harcourt refinery will work

In another development, President Bola Tinubu assured the NLC in another development that the Port Harcourt refinery would begin operation by December.

Repair works on the refinery started in 2021, and an Italian firm, Tecnimont, is carrying it out.

The Port Harcourt refinery is one of the country’s three oil refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna.

Source: Legit.ng