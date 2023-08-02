Organised Labour has been slammed with a fresh lawsuit for embarking on strike, on Wednesday, August 2nd

The federal government dragged the NLC and TUC to court for defying an order restraining the unions from embarking on industrial action

But in defiance, the organised labour went on with the protest across the country on Wednesday

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has filed a fresh lawsuit against the organised labour union.

FG drag NLC and TUC to court

FG slams NLC and TUC with a fresh lawsuit. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The FG on Wednesday, August 2nd, filed a contempt proceeding against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for allegedly defying an order restraining the unions from embarking on strike.

The “notice of consequences of disobedience to order of the court” also called “form 48” was filed before the national industrial court in Abuja on Wednesday, The Cable reported.

The Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jedy-Agba had twice stated that the industrial action by organised labour was illegal, noting that there was a subsisting interim order restraining NLC from embarking on any industrial action.

But in defiance, the organised labour went on with the protest across the country on Wednesday, The Punch report added.

Falana defends NLC, TUC

Although Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, defended the union, arguing that the strike action did not translate into contempt of court and that peaceful protests were within its fundamental rights.

But Beatrice Jedy-Agba, solicitor-general of the federation, said the planned strike and the protests could not be termed as peaceful as they were intended to “ground the government by endangering public peace, instilling fear in the masses.”

NLC, TUC give update on strike after meeting with Tinubu, reveals next line of action

Amid nationwide protests, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, and his counterpart of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Festus Osifo, have given an update regarding their meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, August 2nd, a few hours after the planned strike of organised labour.

The labour leaders, who exited the Villa about 30 minutes after they arrived at 5:38 pm, said the President made some commitments to address some issues which need immediate attention.

Nationwide protest: NLC exposes FG over claim of saving N1trn on subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has refuted President Bola Tinubu's claim that over N1 trillion has been saved since his government stopped paying for fuel subsidy.

Speaking during the ongoing nationwide protest of organised labour, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, said the Federal Government's committee put together to negotiate with the unions revealed that no money was saved since the subsidy was removed.

Source: Legit.ng