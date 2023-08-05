FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced that it will commence nationwide protest on Wednesday, August 9.

This announcement was made known on Saturday, August 5, in a statement issued virtually by its National Executive Council (E-NEC).

As reported by Daily Trust, the statement was co-signed by the President of the association, Dr Orji, Emeka Innocent, and the Secretary-General, Dr Chikezie, Kelechi.

The statement reads:

“We wish to bring to your notice, of the decision of the National Executive Council of NARD to embark on a daily peaceful protests and picketing of the Federal Ministry of Health, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, as well as all federal and state tertiary health institutions nationwide, with effect from Wednesday, 9th August 2023.”

The association reiterated that the protest had become necessary to help press for their demands from the federal government.

They said:

“We are pained that rather than make genuine and concerted efforts to resolve the challenges that led to the industrial action despite repeated ultimatums, our parent ministry and the federal government have chosen to demonize Nigerian resident doctors instead, after all their sacrifices and patriotism.”

The association said it, therefore, resolved that it is time the whole world hears its side of the story on the decay and corruption in the health sector as well as the neglect the public health institutions have suffered all these years that led to repeated industrial actions.

Source: Legit.ng