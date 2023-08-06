The Senate has written to President Bola Tinubu to immediately appoint an auditor-general for the federation by Section 86 of the 1999 constitution

Senator Aliyu Wadada, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Account, said the absence of the auditor-general for the last 10 has opened the government to mismanagement

Wadada further explained that the absence of the auditor-general of the federation would frustrate the government's efforts in the fight against corruption

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has written to President Bola Tinubu to immediately appoint an Auditor General for the Federation (AuGF) in line with Section 86 of the 1999 constitution.

According to This Day, the upper chamber maintained that the absence of an auditor-general for the federation for almost 10 months had opened the government to potential mismanagement, transparency and lack of accountability.

Senate writes Tinubu to immediately appoint auditor general Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why Senate writes Tinubu to appoint auditor-general for the federation

This was disclosed in a communique that Senator Aliyu Wadada, the Senate Committee on Public Account chairman, signed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The legislature expressed the absence of a substantive auditor-general for the office of the auditor-general for the federation in the last 10 months, adding that it was the apex auditing institution in Nigeria.

The communique reads in part:

”The absence of a substantive AuGF will affect strict adherence to accounting standards, and the annual reports of the auditor-general on the accounts of the Federation of Nigeria Agencies and Ministries, Agencies, Departments (MDAs) cannot be efficiently transmitted.

Senate demands appointment of auditor general from President Tinubu

Wadada further maintained that the absence of the auditor-general has resulted in a lack of checks and balances, which was an integral part of the committee of the national assemblies for public account.

The Senate then said it was imperative for President Tinubu to heed its advice in the country's interest.

It added that the absence of the auditor-general would frustrate the government's efforts in the fight against corruption, accountability and transparency in governance.

Source: Legit.ng