President Bola Tinubu has received a major demand from the country's House of Representatives

The Reps ad hoc committee set up to interface with security agencies in Abia state, has called on President Tinubu to immediately release the embattled IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

According to the lawmakers, Kanu's freedom would bring about the desired peace needed in the southeast region

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has tabled a strong demand before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The House of Reps ad hoc committee set up to interface with security agencies to reduce kidnapping, assassinations and banditry, in and around Isiukwuato and Umunnochi local councils of Abia state, called on President Tinubu to urgently release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, The Guardian reported.

Chairman of the committee, Obinna Aguocha, who made the plea at a hearing of the committee on Thursday, August 24, said the release of the IPOB leader is necessary for peace to be restored in the southeast, The Cable reported.

He said,

“As we navigate the complexities of security concerns, we must also be prepared to tackle the roots of these issues at their core and work to ensure lasting solutions that would stand the test of time.”

