The Senate has resumed the screening of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, with just two names left

The Senate on Monday, August 7, screened Mariya Mahmud Bunkere (Kano) out of the seven listed on the order paper of Saturday

However, when it was the turn of Festus Keyamo, he read his profile but had a slight delay as the Senate went into an executive session

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

National Assembly complex, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate is currently screening Delta State nominee, Festus Keyamo, SAN.

This is coming a few minutes after the ministerial nominee from Kano State Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure was screened at the red chamber on Monday afternoon, August 7, 2023.

Keyamo faces a hard time with Senators during screening today but Mariya was cleared. Photo credit: Festus Keyamo, Dr. Maryam Shetty

Source: Twitter

Keyamo's screening raises issues among members of the senate on Monday, August 7 and is pending

Some of the Senators raised a motion backed by Senator Darlighton Nwkocha to look into the affairs of Keyamo's past ministerial works.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As monitored by Legit.ng correspondent on NTA TV, the federal lawmakers noted that Keyamo deliberately stayed away and rejected the summons of both the House of Representatives and the Senate when he was a minister.

The Senate went into an executive session

The lawmakers concluded that Keyamo should be stepped down until the National Assembly has carried out an inquiry into Keyamo's former ministerial appointment and ministry.

At the time of filling this report, the Senate moves into an executive session.

The sitting period of the senate was then extended beyond 2:00 pm as backed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

However, the Senate has moved into an executive session to discuss the issue of national concerns and Keyamo's screening.

Senate demand answers from Keyamo over 774,000 workers' recruitment of Nigerians under the Special Public Works programme in the year 2020

The Senators are demanding answers from Keyamo regarding the approved employment of 774, 000 workers to cushion the effect of the economic hardship caused by COVID-19, which his ministry handled under former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration but didn't see the light of day.

Ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani, apologises to senate over old tweet calling them 'morons'

Bosun Tijani, one of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has apologised to the Senate for an old tweet in which he described them as 'morons.'

The Ogun State ministerial nominee was tackled by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North Senatorial District, on Saturday, August 4.

Senator Buhari said:

“On the 21st of July 2019, Dr Bosun tweeted against Nigeria that he does not appreciate the Nigerian passport and Nigeria as a nation.”

Tinubu finally nominates Keyamo as minister

President Bola Tinubu had sent a communication to the Senate, announcing the withdrawal of the nomination of Shetty and her replacement.

In the new correspondence, the president also nominated Festus Keyamo, a former minister under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, to represent Delta state.

Keyamo also served as the spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council in the build-up to the February 25 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng