President Tinubu Meets 5 Governors Over Military Coup in Niger, Details Emerge

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Sunday evening in Abuja met with govenors of states that share boundary with Niger Republic at the State House in Abuja. The meeting was part of consultations by the President on the situation in Niger.

The governors in attendance were H.E Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), H.E Umar Namadi (Jigawa), H.E Mai Malam Buni (Yobe), H.E Idris Nasir (Kebbi) and H.E Dr Dikko Radda (Katsina).

Source: Legit.ng