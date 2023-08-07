Niger, Niamey - Emerging reports have confirmed that the General Abdourahamane Tchiani-led military government in the Niger Republic has shut down the country's air space amid threats of imminent military intervention from external forces.

As reported by Channels Television, this is coming after the deadline for surrender issued by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) elapsed on Sunday, August 6.

The deadline issued by ECOWAS has elapsed, and General Tchiani is still adamant that he would not surrender. Photo Credit: RTN-Tele Sahel

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that at the closure of its air space, General Tchiani warned that an attempt to invade Niger's air space would be translated as war and would be met with an “energetic and immediate response.”

He said:

“Faced with the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighbouring countries, Niger’s airspace is closed from this day on Sunday… for all aircraft until further notice.”

President Bazoum still in captivity

The captured President Mohamed Bazoum is still in General Tchiani's captivity as he remains adamant about his refusal to release him or hand over power to him as demanded by ECOWAS and other Western nations.

ECOWAS last Sunday issued Niger’s new military rulers with an ultimatum to stand down within the week or face possible military intervention.

Bazoum was overthrown on Wednesday, July 26, when members of his guard detained him at the presidency.

