BREAKING: Prominent PDP Chieftain Visits APC National Chairman, Ganduje

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hosted a key Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain at his residence in Abuja, on Sunday.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, had discussions with Ganduje, but the outcome of the meeting is unknown.

Source: Legit.ng