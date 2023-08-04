A state chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has stepped down from his position

Haliru Jikantoro, who is the main leader of the APC in the northcentral state disclosed his sudden decision in the presence of his associates

Alhaji Aminu Musa, the zonal chairman of the APC, Zone 'C', will succeed Jikantoro — albeit in acting capacity

Minna, Niger state - The Niger State chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has resigned from his position.

The APC chairman took the decision publicly without giving any reason.

The State Party Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state, Rt. Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro has resigned willingly today. Photo credit: Musa D Sarkinkaji

Source: Facebook

Niger APC chairman resigns

He announced his resignation after a meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party at the APC Secretariat in Minna, in the presence of the Chief Political Adviser to the State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo, a TVC report noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Another report by Leadership newspaper corroborated the development.

Jikantoro said:

“I feel it is necessary and compulsory for me to as well call for an emergency meeting to brief the state executive, as well as of what transpired yesterday (Thursday, August 3). That’s one; which I did.

“And secondly, I, on my own, humbly and voluntarily wish to resign my position, as the chairman of the party in APC in Niger state.

“This is the reason why I have decided to invite the media to come and cover this meeting."

He added:

"No issues or crisis, I feel I can add value in other positions in the future.”

It is understood that Alhaji Aminu Musa, the zonal chairman, Zone 'C', will assume the position of Niger APC chairperson in an acting capacity.

Tension as Niger governor orders demolition of police station, gives reason

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Umaru Mohammed Bago, the governor of Niger state, raised some tension in the state as he disclosed an intention to demolish the Chanchaga police station in Minna, the state capital.

The APC governor disclosed the plan while delivering his inaugural speech at the trade fair complex in Minna on Monday, May 29.

According to the governor, the first assignment he would be embarking on is to mark the police station for demolition and that would be carried out on a date he will announce soon.

Source: Legit.ng