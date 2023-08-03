Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for popular public affairs commentator, Gimba Kakanda

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was said to have made Kakanda one of his Special Advisers, but those circulating the 'news' didn't specify the exact designation

Kakanda reacted to the rumours via his Twitter and Facebook handles and said such an announcement should emerge from the government

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian essayist and writer, Gimba Kakanda, on Thursday, August 3, said contrary to trending rumours, he has not been appointed as the Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, “the protocol is for the government to announce such matters”.

Gimba Kakanda spoke about appointment rumours, but refused to confirm it. Photo credits: @gimbakakanda, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"There's no such appointment", Gimba Kakanda says as rumours spread about presidential engagement

Kakanda, a graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science, didn't confirm the speculation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote on his verified social media pages:

“Although I don't intend to amplify this trending rumor, which is about to keep my phone busy, I want to quickly clarify that there's no such appointment.

“I believe the protocol is for the government to announce such matters. Nonetheless, thank you for the goodwill messages—even if for nothing.”

Kakanda is the founder of DMC, an Abuja-based communication and strategy consulting firm.

He is a notable public affairs analyst, media and foreign policy consultant, and author.

He is a regular contributor to Daily Trust. Kakanda holds a master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics (LSE) and is an alumnus of the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program.

With a significant following on social media, Kakanda is a notable voice in the inter-generational conversations in the Nigerian polity.

Tinubu appoints Ajuri Ngalale as Special Adviser

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed Ajuri Ngalale, the former Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency in the immediate past government, who worked in the office of ex-Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The president appointed Ajuri as his special adviser on media and publicity.

The development was disclosed by the director of information in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, Willie Bassey, in a statement on Monday, July 31.

Source: Legit.ng