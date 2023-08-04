Nigeria's leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has opened up about what played out in the 2023 presidential election

Tinubu who was declared the winner of the February 25 poll by INEC on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, revealed he was baited by some elements before the poll

The former Lagos state governor noted that he however won the poll fairly and squarely against all obstacle

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made an important revelation regarding his election victory.

Tinubu in his key address during the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC)'s meeting on Thursday, August 3rd, in Abuja, disclosed that he was aware ‘some people’ baited him before the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

He stressed that he deliberately honoured their wishes to prove he can still win fairly in spite of the obstacle, The Punch reported.

The president, during Thursday’s meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also defended the legitimacy of the 2023 poll, warning that those still struggling to accept the outcome of the ‘free and fair election’ don’t deserve the joy of victory, PremiumTimes report added.

”You are the makers and drivers of the party. When we have all passengers inside the bus, the driver must not fall asleep. The brake must also work well. Party loyalty must exist,” He added.

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, August 3rd, attended the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Tinubu, who is the party’s leader, arrived at the venue in the early hours of the day, to signal the start of the meeting.

A media aide to President Tinubu, D. Olusegun confirmed the development on Thursday evening, via Twitter.

