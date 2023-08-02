FCT, Abuja - Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Gbajabiamila submitted President Tinubu’s supplementary ministerial list to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio after the initial 28 ministerial nominees, Channels TV reported

BREAKING: Gbajabiamila submits Tinubu’s second batch of ministerial nominees. Photo Credits: Femi Gbajabiamila/ Nigerian Senate

Tinubu's second batch of ministerial nominees submitted to the Senate

The supplementary list is the second batch of ministerial nominees from President Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila submitted the second batch of ministerial nominees to Akpabio, at exactly 03:19pm.

It is gathered that Akpabio will unveil the President Tinubu's second batch ministerial nominees after the screening of the 28 nominees in the first batch.

