Hannatu Musawa, President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominee, burst into tears during her screening on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday

When she was asked to introduce herself and summarise her resume, the nominee recalled her poor background and how her father struggle to ensure that she attained higher education

The nominee added that her greatest regret was that her father was not alive to witness the glorious day that she was being nominated as a federal minister

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominee, Hannatu Musawa, was full of emotions on Tuesday, August 1, when she appeared before the Senate for her screening and broke down in tears.

Musawa, a legal practitioner, was among the 28 Nigerians nominated by President Tinubu on Thursday, July 27, to become his ministers.

Why Tinubu's ministerial nominee burst into tears during screening Photo Credit: @Chioma_Uzodimma, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu promotes Musawa from special adviser to ministerial nominee

Currently, the legal luminary is presently the presidential adviser to the President on culture and entertainment economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

On Tuesday, she was the ninth nominee that the Senate screened.

When Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, asked her to introduce herself and summarise her resume, Musawa began talking about her family background and growing up. Eventually, she could not hold back her emotion and burst into tears.

Musawa said her family struggled to survive, and her father, Musa Musawa, a known politician, ensured that she attained the best higher education.

Tinubu's ministerial nominee reveals her greatest regret

According to her, her father traded Kolanut to ensure she attained a Western education before his death.

She said:

“I come from a family that struggles to make ends meet. My father sells ‘goro’ (Kolanut) to send me to school.”

She further disclosed to the Senators that her biggest regret was that her father was not alive to witness the day she was nominated as a federal minister.

The ministerial nominee made the comment while cleaning her eye with a handkerchief.

See the video of her screening here:

Source: Legit.ng