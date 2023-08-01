President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said improving the education, health, and welfare of Nigerians keeps him up at night

Tinubu said he is committed to the pledge he made to work for every Nigerian after assuring office as President

The President made this known on Monday, July 31, while speaking on a national broadcast to Nigerians

State House, Abuja -President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed what keeps him up every day and night.

Tinubu said his commitment to improving the education, health and welfare of Nigerians, keeps him up every day and night, Vanguard reported.

President Bola Tinubu says welfare of Nigerians keep him up at night. Phot Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He stated during his national broadcast on Monday, July 31.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Fellow Nigerians, I made a solemn pledge to work for you. How to improve your welfare and living condition is of paramount importance to me and it’s the only thing that keeps me up day and night.”

President Tinubu Announces Fresh Palliative for Nigerian Students

President Bola Tinubu has announced fresh palliative for Nigerian students across federal institutions in the country.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Presidency on Monday, July 31, stating that President Tinubu has approved the distribution of busses to bodies of all Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education across the country.

Jubilation as President Tinubu Speaks on New Minimum Wages for Workers

President Bola Tinubu says the federal government and the labour unions are working to determine a new minimum wage threshold for Nigerian workers.

The president made the announcement during a live broadcast on Monday, July 31.

Finally, Tinubu Moves to Aso Rock 2 Months After Inauguration, Details Emerge

On Sunday, July 30th, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu moved to Aso Rock two months after the inauguration.

Tinubu moved to the Glass House, which is typically used as a transit accommodation, due to ongoing renovations at the president’s official residence.

Excitement as Tinubu’s FG Vows To Share N50k to One Million People in 774 LGAs, Details Emerge

The federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to provide N50,000 each to 1,300 owners of nano businesses in all local government areas in the country.

Tinubu who made this known in his national broadcast held on Monday, July 31st, stressed that N50 billion will be utilised for the project.

Source: Legit.ng