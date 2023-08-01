The meaningful well-being of Nigerians tops the priority of the current administration headed by President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu in his national broadcast held on Monday, July 31st, announced plans to expand the manufacturing sector and create more jobs for Nigerians

The president also disclosed that the federal government will give N50,000 each to 1,300 small business owners in the country

The federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to provide N50,000 each to 1,300 owners of nano businesses in all local government areas in the country.

Tinubu who made this known in his national broadcast held on Monday, July 31st, stressed that N50 billion will be utilised for the project.

Tinubu's government is set to provide N50k to one million people in 774 LGAs, across Nigeria.

Tinubu announces plan to spend N75 billion to grow Nigeria's manufacturing sector, create more jobs

Additionally, he (Tinubu) added that his government will spend another N75 billion to expand the manufacturing sector in order to create jobs for Nigerians, Vanguard reported.

The president said the fund will be spent from July 2023 to March 2024 as a mechanism to finance no fewer than 75 enterprises to begin sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.

He also disclosed that about N125 billion has been set aside to fund the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises as well as the informal sector, acknowledging their importance to economic growth, The Cable report added.

“To strengthen the manufacturing sector, increase its capacity to expand and create good-paying jobs, we are going to spend N75 billion between July 2023 and March 2024,” Tinubu said.

President Tinubu announces fresh palliative for Nigerian students

President Bola Tinubu has announced fresh palliative for Nigerian students across federal institutions in the country.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Presidency on Monday, July 31, stating that President Tinubu has approved the distribution of busses to bodies of all Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education across the country.

The president noted that the President decided to ensure the students have free access to their campuses and hostels.

President Tinubu gives fresh directive on 8k palliative

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the N8000 palliative that was earlier said would be transferred to 12 million households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal be reviewed.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, added that Bola Tinubu also said the total package of the palliatives should be unveiled to Nigerians.

While vowing always to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, the president ordered that fertilisers and grains be released to 50 million farmers and households.

