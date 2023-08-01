The organised labour has insisted the planned nationwide protest scheduled to hold on Wednesday, August 1st, will not be shelved

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, made this disclosure as he maintained that the nationwide rally would hold in line with its schedule

This is after President Bola Tinubu rolled out N500bn palliative and also released plans to increase salaries and acquire 3,000 mass transit buses, to ease the subsidy removal pains on Nigerians

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said there is no going back regarding its planned nationwide protest slated for Wednesday, August 1st, 2023.

The organised labour made this known despite the Monday, July 31st, rollout of subsidy removal palliative plans by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, The Punch reported.

NLC insists its planned strike will hold despite FG's N500bn palliative and 3,000 buses for Nigerians.

Labour to hold national protest as Tinubu unveiled N500bn palliative, 3,000 mass transit buses

Tinubu had in a national broadcast unveiled N500bn palliative for manufacturers, small businesses and farmers.

He also released plans to increase salaries and acquire 3,000 mass transit buses.

Notwithstanding the president’s last-minute moves to avert the protest, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said the rally would hold in line with its schedule, The Cable report added.

NLC meeting with FG meets inconclusive

Ajaero spoke shortly after talks between the organised labour and the federal government on Monday became inconclusive; The talk is expected to resume on Tuesday (today), August 1st, 2023, Daily Trust report confirmed.

The Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives meeting between the government and labour was held at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Jubilation as President Tinubu speaks on new minimum wages for workers

President Bola Tinubu says the federal government and the labour unions are working to determine a new minimum wage threshold for Nigerian workers.

The president made the announcement during a live broadcast on Monday, July 31, monitored by Legit.ng on Channels Television.

President Tinubu, while addressing Nigerians on the pains that come with the removal of the fuel subsidy, said a new minimum wage is on its way, adding that the Presidential Steering Committee would decide on Palliatives.

Tension as NLC issues fresh update on strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised people to stock their homes with food items ahead of the commencement of its seven-day strike.

The strike is intended to protest the removal of fuel subsidy and the worrying cost of living in the country.

The NLC noted that the warning had become necessary due to the fact that the strike would cripple the entire country.

