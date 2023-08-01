The presidency has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, depart Abuja

Tinubu will be accompanied by six Nigerian governors to honour an invitation to attend the 63rd independence anniversary of the Republic of Benin

According to a statement issued by Dele Alake, the president, who is also the chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS, will be the special guest of President Patrice Talon at the ceremony

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will jet out of Nigeria today, Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 to attend an important programme outside the shores of the country.

The president will jet out of Abuja today, to honour an invitation to attend the 63rd independence anniversary of the Republic of Benin, The Guardian reported.

Tinubu and six Nigerian governors to attend Benin's 63rd independence anniversary Tuesday, August 1st, 2023.

Why Tinubu is traveling to the Republic of Benin

Tinubu, who is also the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), will be the special guest of President Patrice Talon at the event.

Tinubu will be accompanied by six governors

The president will be accompanied on the one-day visit by six governors, who were invited by President Talon, and his personal aides, THISDAY report added.

The six governors are Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara state; Kebbi, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state, and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger state.

