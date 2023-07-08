Nigerian leader, President Bola Tinubu is currently in Guinea-Bissau ahead of the 63rd ECOWAS Summit

Although the event is slated for Sunday, July 9, but Tinubu upon his arrival at the Aeroporto International Guinea-Bissau, met with Nigerian Troops stationed in Bissau

After speaking with the troops stationed at Bissau, Tinubu had a photo session with them as confirmed by an aide to the president on Saturday night, July 8

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, July 8, visited the Nigerian Troops stationed in Bissau as part of the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force.

This was confirmed by a media aide to the president on digital communications and strategist, Daddy D.O @DOlusegun on Twitter.

President Tinubu visited Nigerian Troops in Bissau ahead of ECOWAS 63rd Summit. Photo credit: Daddy D.O @DOlusegun

Details and pictures of Tinubu's visit to Nigerian Troops in Bissau

According to the president's aide, Tinubu paid a courtesy visit to the Force on arrival at the Aeroporto International Guinea-Bissau ahead of the 63rd Ordinary session of the Authority of Head of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS).

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng and accompanied by pictures, he noted that the president is accompanied by Force Commander ECOWAS Stabilisation Force, Brigadier General Al-hassan Grema, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Adamu Lamuwa.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's visit to troops in Bissau

Nigerians took to Twitter and reacted to the trending development.

@jchristianalex tweeted:

I like the way PBAT acknowledges our troops whenever he is making a speech or visiting any location they are deployed. It is so encouraging and a great moral booster for them. Continue to keep the spirit high, Sir."

@DukeofBourdilon tweeted:

The Eagle has finally landed ."

@LayconPR tweeted:

"Tinubu is so presidential."

@_Enemali tweeted:

"See as all the soldiers fresh."

@DimpleABS tweeted:

"This is a great motivation for the Nigerian Army, thank you Mr President ."

