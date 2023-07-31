Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former Minister of Works under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed the reason why ex-Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was included in the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the former minister, Wike's nomination was compensation for his pivotal role in the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the presidential polls.

Nyesom Wike has been credited for being one of the major factors leading to President Bola Tinubu's victory at the 2023 polls. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Wike, who led Rivers State under the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), worked for Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential poll following a fallout with his party's leadership.

About two months after Tinubu was sworn in, the Nigerian leader sent a list of ministerial nominees to the Senate with Wike, who has yet to leave the PDP, headlining it officially.

However, this has caused a series of controversies within the ranks of the Rivers State APC due to Wike's affiliation with the PDP.

Wike deserves ministerial nomination - Ogunlewe

Regarding this development, Senator Ogunlewe stated that Wike deserves his enlistment in President Tinubu's ministerial list.

Senator Ogunlewe, who was a guest on Channels TV's late-night program, "Sunday Politics," said:

“It is so easy to decipher. If you are following the development that cumulated in the last election, you would know the role Wike played, and you must give him compensation for that role.”

According to him, Wike was not the only one who worked for the APC’s success in the presidential election.

He says people like ex-governor Dave Umahi and Nasir El-Rufai merit nominations based on their antecedents.

Senator Ogunlewe believes someone such as Umahi needs to “replicate” his infrastructural drive in Ebonyi State at the national level.

