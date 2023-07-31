FCT, Abuja - Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, says President Bola Tinubu won’t regret nominating him to serve as a minister in his cabinet.

Wike, the only chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ministerial list sent by the President to the Senate last Thursday, stated this when he appeared before the red chamber for screening on Monday.

Nyesom Wike is the only nominee from an opposition party enlisted in President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Source: Facebook

Wike told the Senators that during his time as governor of the oil-rich Niger Delta state from May 2015 to May 2023, he started and completed many projects to improve the infrastructure of the state and that he invited politicians across party lines to commission them.

Source: Legit.ng