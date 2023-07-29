FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has responded to criticism over his “let the poor breathe” joke made at the Tuesday, July 25 plenary session.

The Senate President clarified that the remark was made in firm rejection of the plan to increase electricity tariffs for Nigerians, considering the current economic situation in the country.

The Senate has clarified that Senate President Godswill Akpabio's joke was specifically to reject a hike in electricity tariff. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

He gave these clarifications via a statement issued from the office of the Senate President on Friday, July 28.

The statement reads partly:

‘...let the poor breathe’ remark “was to firmly reject any plan of increasing electricity tariffs for Nigerians, considering the ongoing economic challenges that Nigerians are faced with.”

“We are deeply concerned about the negative tilting of a very harmless statement by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, about his deep concern and that of the Senate on the plight of the ordinary Nigerians as a result of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

“‘Let The People Breathe’ made during the Plenary on 26th July 2023, was made by Senator Akintunde Abiodun while speaking on the motion to halt the planned electricity tariff hike.”

The Senate President further noted that the plight of Nigerians remains a huge concern to the red chambers and would not be handled with levity, nor would their plight be treated with mockery.

He said:

“We want to assure the general public that all matters discussed during Senate sessions are of utmost importance and are treated with great seriousness by the President of the Senate and his Distinguished colleagues.

“It is crucial to clarify that the intentions of the mover of the motion and the comments of the President of the Senate were never to make light of the hardships, suffering and economic challenges faced by Nigerians at this critical juncture."

