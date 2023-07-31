President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently decorating the military service chiefs with their new ranks at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The service chiefs being decorated are, Chief of Defense Staff, Maj Gen Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, Daily Trust reported.

President Bola Tinubu decorates Service Chiefs with new Ranks in Abuja. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Others are the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar.

Tinubu appointed the service chiefs on Monday, June 19, after sacking those who served under the previous administration.

Full list of service chiefs President Tinubu sacked as he clocks 3 weeks in office

In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Tinubu had sacked all the service chiefs and announced the appointment of new ones on Monday, June 19.

The development is coming exactly three weeks since the president took the oath of office and directed the new service chiefs to resume immediately.

Senate Approves Appointment of President Bola Tinubu's Service Chiefs

The Senate on Thursday, July 13, confirmed the appointment of Major General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) after a three-hour closed-door screening session.

The Senate, led by Senator Godswill Akpabio, also confirmed the nomination of other service chiefs as transmitted to them by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for confirmation.

House of Reps Confirm Appointment Of President Tinubu's Service Chiefs

On Wednesday, July 19, the House of Representatives confirmed the appointments of military service chiefs made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was a sequel to a unanimous adoption of a report by the House Ad hoc Committee on Defence presented by the Chairman, Rep. Benson Babajimi (APC-Lagos State) at plenary.

Source: Legit.ng