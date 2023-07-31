A Public Affairs Commentator, MS Ingawa, has listed five ministerial options President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could choose from Kano state.

President Tinubu had on Thursday, July 28, submitted 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Kwankwaso, Ganduje, other ministerial options President Tinubu may pick from Kano. Photo Credit: Abdullahi Ganduje/ Rabiu Kwankwaso/Willy Ibimina Jim-george

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, however, did not send any ministerial nominee from Kano and nine other states.

In a post on his Twitter handle @MSIngawa, he listed five politicians Tinubu will likely pick as ministerial nominees from Kano.

He mentioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

2. Abdullahi T Gwarzo

3. Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi

4. The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate and former deputy governor of kano state, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna

5. Immediate former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

According to Ingawa, President Tinubu delayed the announcement for Kano to sort out the party leadership issue following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Tinubu’s Ministerial Hopefuls Shift Focus to 2nd Batch After Missing Out On 28-Man List

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that after missing what is now called the first batch of ministerial nominations by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, hopeful politicians have now shifted their focus to the 2nd batch.

President Tinubu had on Thursday, July 27, submitted 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Ministerial List: Why Tinubu Delayed Kano, Lagos, 9 Other States As Senate Commence Screening Monday

The long-awaited ministerial list was on Thursday, July 27, sent by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

However, the list, which came barely 24 hours before the constitutionally provided deadline contains nominees from only 25 states, excluding 11 others.

Ministerial List: Full List of 28 Nominees President Tinubu Sends to Senate

President Bola Tinubu finally transmitted the names of 28 nominees for ministerial positions under his cabinet to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

The list consisted of former governors and members of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),

Source: Legit.ng