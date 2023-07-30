The Confederation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups have said Bola Tinubu cannot be removed as president by any human being

In response to several 'Tinubu is not my president' assertions, the group said only God Almighty can remove President Tinubu from power

The support groups noted that Nigerians have spoken loud on February 25, 2023, and citizens have to live with the reality

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The confederation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups, on Sunday, July 30, said only God can unseat Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.

The group said this during a press conference in Kaduna state, The Punch reported.

Only God can remove Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President, according to an APC group. Photo credits: Samuel Okpara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

'Those saying Tinubu not their president want to destabilise Nigeria', Confederation of APC support groups say

The press briefing was organised in response to the alleged criticism of the 2023 presidential election by the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

The director-general (DG) of the group, Muhammad Kialani, said:

“We don’t expect Archbishop John Onaiyekan to say that Tinubu is not yet Nigeria’s president. He said the election is not yet over and that we don’t have a president until the court said so.

"Nobody can remove him (Tinubu). Only God can remove him. We have voted. Nigerians have spoken on the 25th of February, 2023."

Kialani added:

“Finally, we calling Archbishop John Onaiyekan to come and join us in politics.

"Let him leave the pulpit there. He should join us to see how we play politics in this country but not in his house. We will not take it lightly. We are watching.”

