Nigeria’s opposition, Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, had filed a court petition challenging the outcome of February’s disputed presidential election

Similarly, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) Atiku Abubakar approached the court to challenge the outcome of the election won by the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC)

Prophet Ekong Ituen said both Atiku and Obi are wasting their resources as the Election Petition Court won't remove President Bola Tinubu

Ogudu, Lagos state - The spiritual leader of Christ Deliverance Ministries (CDM), Lagos, Prophet Ekong Ituen, has prophecied that neither Atiku Abubakar nor Peter Obi will triumph at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election came second with 6,984,520 votes.

Prophet Ituen says neither Atiku nor Obi can win in court. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

"You won’t win in court": Nigerian prophet tells Atiku, Obi

Labour Party’s Obi came third in the election with 6,101,533 votes, winning 11 states and the FCT, Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 1 declared Tinubu the winner of the election with 8,794,726 votes. Since Monday, May 29, 2023, the former Lagos state governor has assumed office as Nigeria’s president. A series of court proceedings have been held to determine whether or not Tinubu is the rightful winner of the election.

But Prophet Ituen said Messrs Atiku and Obi are “wasting” their time.

The cleric wrote on his official page recently:

“You (Atiku and Obi) are wasting your time and resources; you won’t win in court."

