FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that at least 15 ministerial nominees out of the 28 enlisted last week have submitted their credentials for Monday, July 31, screening at the House of Senate.

As reported by Punch, these credentials were submitted on Sunday, July 30, to the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Abdullahi Gumel.

The Senate will begin screening ministerial nominees on Monday, July 31. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Some names reportedly sighted amongst the 15 credentials include Abubakar Danladi, Uche Nnaji; Betty Edu; Uju Ohaneye; Tunde Ojo and the controversial Stella Okotette.

It was gathered that Oketette’s credentials were received at around 6:30 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, screening would commence on Monday, July 31, after the 28-man ministerial list was unveiled at the national assembly last week.

It was later announced that nominees were urged to submit their credentials for necessary documentation at AB 25, Basement, National Assembly complex, between July 28 and July 30 “for necessary documentation, before the screening commences on Monday.

The confirmation by Gumel reads:

“Documentation for ministerial nominees has commenced, and the nominees are expected to complete all necessary processes before the screening.”

Further confirming the number of credentials received for screening, a source said:

“About 15 of them have submitted their documents. Many of them, especially the big ones, use the Villa gate and enter into the office of the SSA straight to submit their documents and leave.”

