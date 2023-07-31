FCT, Abuja - The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been returned to the Department of State Services (DSS) custody after a brief release to see a doctor for medical attention.

It was gathered that Kanu was released on Saturday, July 29, and returned to DSS custody on Sunday, July 30.

Nnamdi Kanu has been in DSS custody since 2021 and has been diagnosed with an ear infection. Photo Credit: MARCO LONGARI/AFP

This followed the ruling of the federal high court in Abuja, which instructed the DSS to allow Kanu access to his physician.

As reported by Punch, the embattled IPOB leader suffers from an ear infection and requires surgery to bring him back to a normal state.

Kanu's lawyer speaks

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the legal counsel of Kanu, confirmed that his client was granted access by the DSS to his doctor as instructed by the court.

He said:

“He has been attended to, and after preliminary examinations, he was taken back.”

This also aligned with Ejiorfor's tweet, where he confirmed that Kanu would be released for a medical check-up.

In his tweet, Ejiofor gave details about Kanu's medical check-up; he wrote:

Ejiofor, who said he witnessed the medical examination, described it as seamless and productive.

“Sequel to our avowed assurance to always keep Ezigbo UmuChineke abreast of pertinent happenings, especially with Onyendu’s health status, welfare, and update on his legal matters, we are pleased to inform you that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with his choice personal physician yesterday in a hospital in Abuja, outside the facility of the State Security Service.

“As part of the protocol, I witnessed the consultation. The medical examination was seamless and productive, and he will be progressing to the next stage soon.”

