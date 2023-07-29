Global site navigation

Local editions

3 PhDs, 16 Masters: Details of President Tinubu’s 28 Ministerial Nominees' Qualifications Emerge
Politics

3 PhDs, 16 Masters: Details of President Tinubu’s 28 Ministerial Nominees' Qualifications Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada

FCT, Abuja - The details of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees' qualifications have emerged 2 days after he submitted their names to the Senate.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

According to TheCable, the minimum qualification of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees is a bachelor’s degree while the highest qualification is a doctorate.

Qualification of Tinubu's ministerial nominees/ Tinubu's ministerial nominees
Qualifications of President Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees. Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Nyesom Wike/Stella Okotete/ Nasir El-Rufai
Source: Facebook

Two of those with doctorate degrees are professors.

Sixteen nominees hold a master’s degree, nine have bachelor’s degrees and three have a doctorate.

The oldest ministerial nominee on record is Wale Edun, aged 67 while the youngest is Betta Edu, who is 36 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

NamesAgeEducation
Abubakar MomohN/ABachelor’s Degree
Yusuf Maitama Tuggar56Master’s Degree
Ahmad DangiwaN/AMaster’s Degree
Hanatu MusawaN/AMaster’s Degree
Uche Nnaji60Bachelor’s Degree
Betta Edu36MB;BS & PhD
Doris Uzoka55MB;BS
David Umahi60Bachelor’s Degree
Nyesom Wike55Master’s Degree
Mohamed Badaru60Bachelor’s Degree
Nasir El-Rufai63Master’s Degree
Ekperikpe EkpoN/AMaster’s Degree
Nkeiruka Onyejeocha53Master’s Degree
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo41Master’s Degree
Stella Okotete39Master’s Degree
Uju Ohanenye49Bachelor of Laws
Bello Mohammed GoronyoN/ABachelor of Laws
Dele Alake66Master’s Degree
Lateef FagbemiN/AMaster’s Degree
Mohammed Idris57Master’s Degree
Olawale Edun67Master’s Degree
Adebayo Adelabu52Bachelor’s Degree
Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim43Master’s Degree
Ali Pate54PhD
Joseph UtsevN/APhD
Abubakar Kyari60Master’s Degree
John Enoh57Master’s Degree
Sani Abubakar Danladi55Bachelor’s Degree

Ministerial List: Full List of 28 Nominees President Tinubu Sends to Senate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Tinubu finally transmitted the names of 28 nominees for ministerial positions under his cabinet to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

The list consisted of former governors and members of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senate Drops Date, Time Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi, Other Ministerial Nominees Will Be Screened

The leadership of the Senate has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu's nominees for ministerial positions will begin screening on Monday, July 31.

Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson of the Senate, disclosed on Thursday, July 27, that the Red Chamber has suspended all its planned activities to begin screening the ministerial nominees immediately.

Details Emerge as Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees Commence Documentation Ahead of Senate Screening

The 28 ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have commenced documentation ahead of their screening at the Senate, which commences on Monday, July 31.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Senator Abdullahi Gumel made this known on Friday, July 28, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel