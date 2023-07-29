3 PhDs, 16 Masters: Details of President Tinubu’s 28 Ministerial Nominees' Qualifications Emerge
FCT, Abuja - The details of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees' qualifications have emerged 2 days after he submitted their names to the Senate.
According to TheCable, the minimum qualification of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees is a bachelor’s degree while the highest qualification is a doctorate.
Two of those with doctorate degrees are professors.
Sixteen nominees hold a master’s degree, nine have bachelor’s degrees and three have a doctorate.
The oldest ministerial nominee on record is Wale Edun, aged 67 while the youngest is Betta Edu, who is 36 years old.
|Names
|Age
|Education
|Abubakar Momoh
|N/A
|Bachelor’s Degree
|Yusuf Maitama Tuggar
|56
|Master’s Degree
|Ahmad Dangiwa
|N/A
|Master’s Degree
|Hanatu Musawa
|N/A
|Master’s Degree
|Uche Nnaji
|60
|Bachelor’s Degree
|Betta Edu
|36
|MB;BS & PhD
|Doris Uzoka
|55
|MB;BS
|David Umahi
|60
|Bachelor’s Degree
|Nyesom Wike
|55
|Master’s Degree
|Mohamed Badaru
|60
|Bachelor’s Degree
|Nasir El-Rufai
|63
|Master’s Degree
|Ekperikpe Ekpo
|N/A
|Master’s Degree
|Nkeiruka Onyejeocha
|53
|Master’s Degree
|Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
|41
|Master’s Degree
|Stella Okotete
|39
|Master’s Degree
|Uju Ohanenye
|49
|Bachelor of Laws
|Bello Mohammed Goronyo
|N/A
|Bachelor of Laws
|Dele Alake
|66
|Master’s Degree
|Lateef Fagbemi
|N/A
|Master’s Degree
|Mohammed Idris
|57
|Master’s Degree
|Olawale Edun
|67
|Master’s Degree
|Adebayo Adelabu
|52
|Bachelor’s Degree
|Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
|43
|Master’s Degree
|Ali Pate
|54
|PhD
|Joseph Utsev
|N/A
|PhD
|Abubakar Kyari
|60
|Master’s Degree
|John Enoh
|57
|Master’s Degree
|Sani Abubakar Danladi
|55
|Bachelor’s Degree
