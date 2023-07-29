FCT, Abuja - The details of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees' qualifications have emerged 2 days after he submitted their names to the Senate.

According to TheCable, the minimum qualification of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees is a bachelor’s degree while the highest qualification is a doctorate.

Qualifications of President Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees. Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Nyesom Wike/Stella Okotete/ Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Two of those with doctorate degrees are professors.

Sixteen nominees hold a master’s degree, nine have bachelor’s degrees and three have a doctorate.

The oldest ministerial nominee on record is Wale Edun, aged 67 while the youngest is Betta Edu, who is 36 years old.

Names Age Education Abubakar Momoh N/A Bachelor’s Degree Yusuf Maitama Tuggar 56 Master’s Degree Ahmad Dangiwa N/A Master’s Degree Hanatu Musawa N/A Master’s Degree Uche Nnaji 60 Bachelor’s Degree Betta Edu 36 MB;BS & PhD Doris Uzoka 55 MB;BS David Umahi 60 Bachelor’s Degree Nyesom Wike 55 Master’s Degree Mohamed Badaru 60 Bachelor’s Degree Nasir El-Rufai 63 Master’s Degree Ekperikpe Ekpo N/A Master’s Degree Nkeiruka Onyejeocha 53 Master’s Degree Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo 41 Master’s Degree Stella Okotete 39 Master’s Degree Uju Ohanenye 49 Bachelor of Laws Bello Mohammed Goronyo N/A Bachelor of Laws Dele Alake 66 Master’s Degree Lateef Fagbemi N/A Master’s Degree Mohammed Idris 57 Master’s Degree Olawale Edun 67 Master’s Degree Adebayo Adelabu 52 Bachelor’s Degree Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim 43 Master’s Degree Ali Pate 54 PhD Joseph Utsev N/A PhD Abubakar Kyari 60 Master’s Degree John Enoh 57 Master’s Degree Sani Abubakar Danladi 55 Bachelor’s Degree

