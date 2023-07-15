The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 23 judicial officers for the Federal High Court to President Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 23 judicial officers for the Federal High Court to President Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the NJC on Friday, July 14.

Legit.ng gathers that the judges’ recommendations were made at the council’s 103rd meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, who doubles as the chairman of the NJC.

List of 23 judges recommended for Federal High Court

Ekerete Udofot Akpan Hussaini Dadan-Garba Egbe Raphael Joshua Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa Aishatu Auta Ibrahim Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola Onah Chigozie Sergius Hauwa Buhari Ibrahim Ahmad Kala Hauwa Joeph Yilwa Amina Aliyu Mohammed Sharon Tanko Ishaya Chituru Joy Wigwe-Oreh Musa Kakaki Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu Salim Olasupo Ibrahim Dipeolu Deinde Isaac Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige Mashkur Salisu

Grand Kadis recommended to Kano, Kaduna governors

Meanwhile, the NJC also recommended two Grand Kadis to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state.

The council recommended four Kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal for appointment to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state.

Grand Kadi, Kaduna state

Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma

Four Kadis, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano state

Muhammad Adam Kadem Salisu Muhammad Isa Isa Idris Sa’id Aliyu Muhammad Kani

According to the NJC, the recommended candidates will be sworn in after the approval of President Tinubu and the state governors and or confirmation by their State Houses of Assembly.

