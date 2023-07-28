President Bola Tinubu forwarding the name of Bayo Adelabu as a minister that will represent Oyo State has raised curiosity among stakeholders in the state

Adelabi contested against Teslim Folarin of the APC on the Accord Party's platform during the March 18 governorship election in the state

But Wale Adeagbo, an Ibadan-born legal luminary, believe that the President may have other options for the embattled former senator

Ibadan, Oyo - President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, July 28, unveiled his ministerial nominees when he transmitted the list to the Senate, and it was read during the plenary.

In the list, the president nominated Bayo Adelabu, the candidate of the Accord Party in the March 18 governorship election in Oyo State, to take over the Southwest State's slot in the ministerial list.

Tinubu dumps Folarin for Adelabu as Oyo Minister Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

This was against the expectation of many, who expected the president to have chosen Teslim Folarin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, to have the state's slot since he could not defeat the incumbent Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll.

Opetion President Tinubu may have for Teslim Folarin

Reacting to the development, Wale Adeagbo, an Ibadan-born legal luminary, while speaking with Legit.ng, expressed optimism that the president would have other options for the APC candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, Folarin still has the chance of bagging an ambassadorial position or head of any government agency or parastatal.

He said:

"I feel the President may have a better plan for Teslim Folarin."

APC stakeholders reject Adelabu for Oyo ministerial slot

Some stakeholders under the APC Oodua Reformation Group have expressed strong opposition against the nomination of Adelabu as the ministerial nominee for Oyo State.

In a statement on Monday, July 24, the group described the president's choice as an insult to local members of the APC in the state, who worked tirelessly for the success of Tinubu in the state during the election.

Recall that Adelabu dumped the APC for the accord party in the build-up to the 2023 governorship election in the state and contested against Teslim Folarin, the party's guber candidate.

Ministerial List: APC lead counsel to become attorney general of the federation

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has reportedly settled for Lateef Fagbemi as the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice.

Fagbemi is the lead counsel defending Tinubu and the APC before the presidential election petition court.

The President and his party appointed the Senior Advocate of Nigeria shortly after the INEC announced Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng