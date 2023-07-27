An ally of former minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has rejected his appointment as the chairman of the state’s Teaching Service Commission(TESCOM)

Rasaq Salinsile rejected the appointment before the board chairmen and special advisers were sworn in by Adeleke at on Governor’s Office, Abere, on Wednesday, July 26

The APC factional chairman Salinsile disclosed that he rejected Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke's appointment due to personal reasons

Osun state, Osogbo - The factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, Mr. Rasaq Salinsile, has declined the appointment given to him by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state.

Legit.ng understands that Salinsile had led the faction of Osun APC loyal to the ex-Rovernor, Rauf Aregbesola, and mounted fierce opposition to ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola, running on the platform of the APC, from getting a second term in office on July 16, 2022 governorship poll, at the peak of the inter-party crisis that ravaged the then ruling party in the state.

Rasaq Salinsile rejected Adeleke’s appointment citing personal reasons. Photo credit: Osun State Government, Rasaq Salinsile

Source: Facebook

Salinsile rejects Adeleke's appointment

The ex-state lawmaker had been listed as the chairman of the Teaching Service Commission by Adeleke last week Thursday.

Although Salinsile did not openly reject the appointment immediately after his name was announced, it was however learned that he contacted the governor thereafter and declined the offer, Vanguard reported.

Why Rasaq Salinsile declined Adeleke’s board chairman’s appointment

At the swearing-in of the chairmen of boards on Wednesday, July 26, Salinsile was noticeably missing and in another list released by the government, Tope Mustapha Adeyemi had replaced him as TESCOM Chairman.

When contacted on the phone on Thursday, July 27, Salinsile told The Punch that he declined the appointment for personal reasons.

He simply said,

“I declined it for personal reasons.”

Source: Legit.ng