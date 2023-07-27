Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has promised to support the family of the pilgrim who returned 80, 000 dollars to the owner during the last Hajj in Saudi Arabia

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state, on Thursday, July 27, honoured the pilgrim who returned 80, 000 dollars to the owner during the 2023 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrim, identified simply as Hajiya Aishatu ‘yan Guru Nahuce from Bungudu Local Government of Zamfara state found $80,000 (N64,240,000) and handed it over to the Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency official for onward return to the owner, Channels TV reported.

A statement by the spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that Governor Lawal honored the pilgrim in the company of all Emirs of the State, which was held at the Council Chambers, Government House.

The Governor further expressed the State Government’s tremendous happiness over the sincerity of the pilgrim while noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will honour the Zamfara state pilgrim, PM News reported.

The statement read thus:

“The entire people of Zamfara State are proud and happy over what Hajiya Aishatu did in Saudi Arabia. It has added to the good name of the entire people of Zamfara.

“The Zamfara State Government would do the needful to help the family of Hajiya Aisha.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will also honor Hajiya Aisha for this act of honesty.”

